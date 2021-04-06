Razorbacks ranked No. 6 in final basketball coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ men’s basketball team finished comfortably inside the top 10 of the final coaches poll of the season Tuesday.

The Razorbacks, who had a 25-7 record and advanced to the Elite Eight, were ranked No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It is the first time since 2015 Arkansas has ended the season ranked.

It is the first time the Razorbacks finished in the top 10 since they were ranked No. 2 to end the 1994-95 season, following a loss to UCLA in the national championship game.

Arkansas has had five top-10 finishes in the coaches poll since it began releasing a post-tournament poll in 1992. The Razorbacks were No. 1 in 1994 when they won the national championship; were No. 8 in 1992 when they lost to Memphis in the second round; and were No. 10 in 1993 when they lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Arkansas’ 25 wins are its most in a season since 2016-17, and the program lost fewer than 10 games for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

The Razorbacks, a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, defeated Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts to advance to their first Elite Eight since 1995. Arkansas was eliminated with an 81-72 loss to Baylor, which won the national championship Monday by defeating Gonzaga 86-70.

The Associated Press will not release a postseason poll. The Razorbacks were ranked No. 10 in the final AP poll of the season on March 15, prior to the start of the SEC Tournament.