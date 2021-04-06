Selfless acts receivesalute by Westerman

Congressman Bruce Westerman was in Pine Bluff on Monday as part of a "hometown heroes" tour of parts of Arkansas' 4th District.

Westerman said it was good to get out and visit with people face to face.

"I'm done with the pandemic," he said. "I'm ready for some normalcy."

The congressman made the remarks at his stop at Southeast Arkansas College where college President Steven Bloomberg thanked Westerman for "recognizing the people who are making a difference in this community."

Three people were nominated by friends and acquaintances to be honored for their selfless acts: Daryl Graydon, owner of Lil D's BBQ, who gave away food during the pandemic; Melrita Johnson, a licensed clinical social worker, who has established two nonprofits and does community work and outreach in a number of areas; and Lynette Bloomberg, an instructor at SEARK, who sewed masks and gave them away at a time when they were difficult to find.

Westerman, recognizing the honorees one at a time, praised Johnson for "all the work you do to help in the community" and for her "unselfish nature, your social programs and your real concern and care for your fellow human beings."

Johnson responded, saying she doesn't do what she does to be acknowledged but said it was "nice to be recognized."

"I want to thank you for coming all the way from Washington to look at me," she said to Westerman and a gathering of 15 to 20 SEARK and Chamber of Commerce representatives and others. "And to look at us."

As Westerman spoke, he noted that he had taken his mask off to talk but was maintaining distance between himself and the honorees, saying he had received his vaccination and had also had covid.

Westerman then turned his attention to Lynette Bloomberg, wife of Steven Bloomberg, pointing out that Lynette Bloomberg had taken her own sewing machine and "stepped up" and began making masks when the material to make N95 masks was unavailable.

"I had some fabric," Lynette Bloomberg said. "I happened to have some reserves on hand."

Asked by Westerman if the mask she was wearing was one she had made, she said "No, all the ones I made are long gone."

Westerman finished up by honoring Graydon, who was accompanied by his wife, Yvette, saying that during the pandemic, many businesses and especially restaurants had closed, some never to reopen. But even during those dark days, Graydon stayed busy by assisting others through his barbecue restaurant.

"Daryl was out there giving away free meals and helping other people," Westerman said. "Congratulations."

Graydon thanked the congressman for the recognition.

"During the pandemic, we've been able to bless others," Graydon said.

Westerman then spoke to the Pine Bluff community.

"I know you've had a tough go of it," he said, pointing out, among other stressful events, the flooding the area sometimes gets and the winter storm that caused the city's water system to collapse. Westerman said he had stayed in touch with the offices of Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Mayor Shirley Washington during the water outage in an effort to get water to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

"Hopefully, things are getting back to normal. Hopefully, you have come together closer," he said, adding that Pine Bluff has many residents who have "a servant's heart" and who are willing to help their neighbor.

The congressman, who had already had a stop in Sheridan and was on his way to Rison after leaving Pine Bluff, had earlier introduced his staff, saying that members of the public should reach out to them if they need help.

"We want to be part of the solution," he said, adding that residents sometimes have issues with matters involving FEMA, Social Security and Veterans Affairs.

"Sometimes the federal government is not the easiest partner to work with," Westerman said.