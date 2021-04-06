Siloam Springs directors to consider guardrail along pond

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors will consider asking the Arkansas Department of Transportation to put a guardrail along the retention pond near the Welcome to Siloam Springs sign on U.S. 412 at their meeting today.

If approved, it will be the city's second request for a guardrail, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson. Two vehicles crashed into the retention pond in the past two years, the report states.

The first accident occurred Jan. 1, 2019, when a vehicle crashed into the pond and led to the death of 11-year-old Tyner Levi Hammett.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the pond March 18 was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and wasn't transported by ambulance, according to Siloam Springs Police.

Research by city staff showed the right-of-way extends to the edge of the pond, the staff report states. After the January 2019 accident, staff contacted the Transportation Department to install a guardrail along the edge of the pond facing the highway, the report states.

The department said a guardrail wasn't warranted based on a review of the crash data, the report states.

After the March 18 accident, city staff believes it would be appropriate to make the request for a guardrail again, the report states.

"Based on the previous response from ArDOT, staff is not of the opinion that traffic accident warrants have been met, but we do believe the city should continue to press the issue," the report states.

The city board will also review:

• Placing Ordinance 21-03 concerning the rezoning of 813 Arkansas 16 from A-1 (agriculture) to R-2 (tesidential medium) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-04 regarding the removal of the floor-to-area ratio from residential zoning codes on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-06 regarding the annexation of 25.57 acres at 23006 Lawlis Road.