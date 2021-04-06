Stanton's grand slam sends Yankees by Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton hit a grand slam over the visitors' bullpen that landed in the left-bleachers 471 feet from home plate, leading the New York Yankees over Baltimore 7-0 Monday night, handing the Orioles their first loss this season.

New York was ahead 1-0 on Aaron Judge's fourth-inning homer when starter Jorge Lopez (0-1) walked the bases loaded in the fifth inning and Shawn Armstrong forced in a run with a walk to slumping Aaron Hicks.

Stanton sent a 92 mph fastball soaring onto a fan gathering area called Frank's Red Hot Terrace for the longest home run of the young major league season and his eighth career slam.

Armstrong, making his season debut after coming off the paternity list, knew immediately where the ball was headed and crouched on the mound. Coming off a season-opening, three-game sweep in Boston, the Orioles never got close after that.

Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-0) allowed 4 hits in 6 innings with 7 strikeouts and no walks.

BLUE JAYS 6, RANGERS 2 Steven Matz struck out nine in his Toronto debut, Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers and the Blue Jays spoiled Texas' home opener before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Toronto, 3-1 for the first time since 2015, went ahead 4-0 in the second after Biggio's solo homer followed a two-out, two-run shot by Semien off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-1). Matz (1-0) allowed 1 run and 2 hits over 6 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 11, RAYS 2 Xander Bogaerts had four hits, including a Little League home run -- a double, with two ill-advised throws that allowed him to score -- and Boston got on the board with 16 hits and its first win of the season. J.D. Martinez banged a three-run homer halfway up the Pesky Pole in the eighth, and Franchy Cordero, Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe all had two hits apiece after coming into the game batting .000. Nick Pivetta (1-0) gave up 2 hits in 5 shutout innings, walking 4 and striking out 4 to end the Rays' eight-game winning streak at Fenway Park.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0 Danny Duffy pitched six innings of two-hit ball to beat a longtime nemesis and Whit Merrifield drove in all of Kansas City's runs with a homer and sacrifice fly. Duffy (1-0) came in with 12 career losses against the Indians -- his most against any team. But the left-hander was in control from the outset and beat them for the fifth time.

TWINS 15, TIGERS 6 Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam after a near miss and added a solo homer and a double, Matt Shoemaker held Detroit hitless into the fifth inning and Minnesota rolled. Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam for the Tigers. He made his big league debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Jose Ureña (0-1) lasted only three innings in his Tigers debut.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, BREWERS 3 Willson Contreras, Javier Baez and David Bote homered during a four-run fourth inning to lift Chicago over Milwaukee. Trevor Williams pitched perfectly until Omar Narvaez's leadoff single in the sixth -- Narvaez also broke up a no-hit bid in the eighth inning Saturday against Minnesota. Narvaez added a three-run homer in the seventh. Williams (1-0) was making his Cubs debut after five seasons with Pittsburgh. He pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks while striking out six. Alec Mills, who no-hit Milwaukee as a starter last September, pitched the ninth for his first save.

PHILLIES 5, METS 3 A throwing error by New York third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and Philadelphia used a five-run eighth inning to rally past New York after Jacob deGrom dominated through six. Francisco Lindor was 1 for 4 with a single and a walk in his debut with the Mets, which was delayed after a three-game series against Washington got wiped out because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Nationals. DeGrom was spectacular, striking out seven and allowing three hits.

REDS 5, PIRATES 3 Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh. Mike Moustakas tied it at 2-2 in the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to right field off Luis Oviedo. Moustakas also doubled and scored in the eighth. Sean Doolittle (1-0) struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Amir Garrett allowed a run but completed his first save.

CARDINALS 4, MARLINS 1 Yadier Molina hit a bases-loaded double during a three-run first inning, and Daniel Ponce de Leon and St. Louis bullpen protected the lead. Ponce de Leon (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out three, walked one and hit Starling Marte twice. St. Louis got a perfect sixth from Jordan Hicks and two scoreless innings from Giovanni Gallegos. Alex Reyes closed it with a scoreless ninth for his first save.