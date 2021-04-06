GYMNASTICS

UA pair qualify for NCAAs

University of Arkansas junior Kennedy Hambrick and graduate senior Maggie O'Hara qualified for the NCAA Championships as individuals and will compete on April 16 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Hambrick, the nation's No. 8 all-arounder, became the sixth Razorback gymnast to qualify for nationals in the all-around, joining Dana McQuillin, Casey Jo Magee, Katherine Grable, Amanda Wellick and Jessica Yamzon. The native of Pearland, Texas, has claimed 18 event titles in 2021, including four in the all-around.

One of four individual qualifiers in the all-around, Hambrick will start on the uneven parallel bars along with No. 1 Oklahoma in the evening session on April 16 and rotate with the defending national champion Sooners in Olympic order. Hambrick scored a 39.55 in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional last week.

O'Hara, a graduate transfer from Michigan and native of Lexington, S.C., has been a mainstay on the uneven bars, where she is ranks No. 11. O'Hara posted a 9.925 on the bars in last Friday's regional semifinal, earning a 10 from one judge.

She has a team high of 9.95 on bars this season and has scored 9.9 or better on seven of 11 routines heading into the NCAAs. O'Hara is the third Razorback, and first since 2010 to qualify for the NCAA on the bars, joining Magee and Michelle Stout.

O'Hara will compete in the afternoon session and will compete after Minnesota's lineup on bars in rotation 2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ralph's big day earns accolades

Wide receiver and returner Tyrin Ralph received three awards after his stout performance last week allowed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to pick up a road victory.

Ralph was selected as the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Specialist of the Week, the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week and the STATS Perform FCS National Specialist of the Week after his accumulated 279 all-purpose yards against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. His 77-yard punt return touchdown with 1:54 left in the game provided the go-ahead points to power the Golden Lions to a 24-17 victory.

The senior had 4 receptions for 61 yards, totaled 85 yards on 4 kickoff returns and 142 yards on 5 punt returns, including his eventual game winner that helped UAPB (3-3, 3-0) remain perfect on the year and move closer to claiming the SWAC West Division title.

-- Erick Taylor

GOLF

Arkansas men in fifth place

The University of Arkansas men's golf team is in fifth place after the first round of the Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.

The Razorbacks shot a 4-over par 288 on Monday. Manuel Lozada and Wil Gibson each had a first-round 70 to lead the Razorbacks and are tied for fourth place.

William Buhl, Tyson Reeder and Julian Perico are all tied for 38th place with a 74.

North Florida leads with a 1-under 283.

ASU men sixth after two rounds

Arkansas State University is in sixth place after two rounds of the Bayou City Collegiate Classic at Westwood Golf Club in Houston.

The Red Wolves shot an 8-over 296 on Monday and are at 577 for the tournament through the first two days.

Zan Luka Stirn is tied for 25th place at 144 after shooting a second-round 73. Luka Naglic and Jack Madden are tied for 35th place with a 145. Julien Sale is at 147, good for a tie for 49th place. Adam Thorp is tied for 52nd place at 148.

Jolly tied for 63rd in Missouri

Playing as an individual, Nate Jolly of the University of Central Arkansas posted a two-round score of 11-over 155 on Monday at the Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate in Columbia, Mo.

Jolly is in a tie for 63rd place after the first day of the three-round tournament, which concludes today.

SOFTBALL

UCA's Beaver honored

University of Central Arkansas redshirt freshman pitcher Kayla Beaver was announced as the Southland Conference pitcher of the week Monday.

Beaver picked up two victories last week for the Bears against Northwestern (La.) State. She did not allow a run and struck out 8 in 11 2/3 innings, while limiting the Lady Demons to a .105 batting average.

It was Beaver's second Southland pitcher of the week award this season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services