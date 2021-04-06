Sections
Super Quiz: "Super" Entertainment

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. A 1978 movie starring Christopher Reeve.

  2. An annual NFL championship game.

  3. A 1970 rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

  4. The largest of the Great Lakes.

  5. A 1972 sitcom TV series, a 1991 comedy film and a 2017 horror thriller film.

  6. A platform video game developed by Nintendo.

  7. A children's computer animated educational TV program.

  8. A drama by George Bernard Shaw.

  9. A 1972 song by singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder.

ANSWERS:

  1. "Superman"

  2. Super Bowl

  3. "Jesus Christ Superstar"

  4. Lake Superior

  5. "The Super"

  6. Super Mario Bros.

  7. "Super Why!"

  8. "Man and Superman"

  9. "Superstition"

