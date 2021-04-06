Super Quiz: "Super" Entertainment

A 1978 movie starring Christopher Reeve.
An annual NFL championship game.
A 1970 rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The largest of the Great Lakes.
A 1972 sitcom TV series, a 1991 comedy film and a 2017 horror thriller film.
A platform video game developed by Nintendo.
A children's computer animated educational TV program.
A drama by George Bernard Shaw.
A 1972 song by singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder.
ANSWERS:
"Superman"
Super Bowl
"Jesus Christ Superstar"
Lake Superior
"The Super"
Super Mario Bros.
"Super Why!"
"Man and Superman"
"Superstition"