SWEPCO to spread out bill payments

Southwestern Electric Power Co. will extend payment plans for Arkansas customers who have past-due bills because of the pandemic.

SWEPCO will return to normal operations for disconnection of service for nonpayment beginning May 3 as the state moratorium on disconnections is lifted. However, the utility will allow customers to set up long-term, interest-free payment plans.

"We have continued to work with customers throughout the past year after voluntarily suspending disconnections at the start of the pandemic and during the Arkansas Public Service Commission's temporary suspension of disconnections," said Paul Pratt, director of customer services and marketing at SWEPCO.

Customers can spread payment for past-due bills over three, six, nine, 12 or 18 months. "Our goal is to work together to find solutions that help customers manage their accounts and maintain electric service," Pratt added.

Customers should contact SWEPCO at (877) 446-7211 or at Facebook.com/SWEPCO to set up long-term payments.

SWEPCO serves about 123,000 customers in 13 Arkansas counties.