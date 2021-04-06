Texas D-lineman names Arkansas in top 6

Arkansas defensive line target Tre Emory has the Razorbacks in his newly released top six schools.

Emory, 6-3, 300 pounds, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, said Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State, SMU and Arizona are his top schools.

He has other offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Colorado, Washington State, Houston and other programs. He was named the District 9-5A-II Defensive Player of the Year as a junior after recording 48 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 pass deflections and a recovered fumble.

Emory did a virtual visit with Arkansas on Feb. 17. He has said he will “most definitely” visit Fayetteville once the recruiting dead period is over.