The Recruiting Guy

Texas D-lineman names Arkansas in top 6

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:38 a.m.
Arkansas defensive line coach Jermial Ashley (left) starts a drill Thursday, March 11, 2021, during practice at the university practice facility in Fayetteville. Visit nwaonline.com/210312Daily/ for today's photo gallery. .(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Arkansas defensive line target Tre Emory has the Razorbacks in his newly released top six schools.

Emory, 6-3, 300 pounds, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, said Arkansas, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State, SMU and Arizona are his top schools.

He has other offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Colorado, Washington State, Houston and other programs. He was named the District 9-5A-II Defensive Player of the Year as a junior after recording 48 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 pass deflections and a recovered fumble.

Emory did a virtual visit with Arkansas on Feb. 17. He has said he will “most definitely” visit Fayetteville once the recruiting dead period is over.

