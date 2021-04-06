Train strikes teen on bridge tracks

A teenage girl was struck by a train in Hartman on Saturday night, according to a Facebook post from the Johnson County sheriff's office.

The teen was knocked off the bridge, according to authorities. Her injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening, but she was flown to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment, deputies said.

A group of four minors was on the railroad bridge when the train approached, and the girl was unable to get off the bridge before the train, deputies said.

The incident took place on the tracks, approximately a half-mile east of the South Main Street crossing, according to authorities.