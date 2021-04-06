UAPB men’s basketball coach resigns after 13 seasons

George Ivory has resigned as head men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Ivory had just completed his 13th season as the Golden Lions’ leader, a run highlighted by a Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament championship and NCAA opening-round victory in 2010 and SWAC tournament runner-up finish in 2018. He was the longest-serving men’s basketball head coach in the SWAC at the time of his resignation.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be the head caoch at UAPB and to guide the young men who I was fortunate enough to coach,” Ivory said in a news release.

“I will always have fond memories of nearly 20 years in this program, and am grateful for the opportunity to lead this program. I’ve been involved in this wonderful game for more than 30 years, and after a difficult covid-challenging season, I am tired. It’s best for me to step away now and spend more time with my family.”

UAPB interim Athletic Director Chris Robinson said Ivory’s name is synonymous with Golden Lion basketball.

“From four years as an assistant coach to 13 years as a head coach, his program provided many memorable moments and made the H.O. Clemmons Arena one of the toughest venues for opposing teams in the SWAC. We thank him for his tireless commitment and effort poured into the program, and look forward to his success in future endeavors.”

The university said a national search for Ivory’s successor will be conducted.

