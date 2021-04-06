Veterans, others invited to jobs fair

More than 60 companies are participating in a jobs fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sherwood Forest at 1111 W. Maryland Ave. in Sherwood.

The companies include Walmart, Caterpillar, Simmons Bank and Amazon.com.

The Veterans Jobs Fair and Outreach is aimed at veterans, but all Central Arkansas residents looking for a job are welcome to attend, according to a news release from U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., whose office helped organize it.

"Central Arkansans have had a difficult year, but we are resilient," Hill said in the release. "It is important to me that we get Arkansans back to work, and I am doing what I can to help.

"The goal of the job fair is to match the men and women in uniform who laid their lives on the line for our country with companies who can provide life changing opportunities. I'm thankful to those companies and organizations participating and I'm looking forward to an exciting event on Wednesday," Hill said.

No reservation is needed, but the event will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for covid-19, with masks and social distancing required. For more information, call Hill's Little Rock office at (501) 324-5941 or go online to hill.house.gov.