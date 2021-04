Pulaski County sheriff's investigators have charged a man with murder for the killing of a woman found inside her home early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Mark Bain Coleman, 48, is charged with first-degree murder, spokeswoman Kristin Knox said.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 9600 block of Price Lane at 1:15 a.m. where Amy Stuckey Duvall, 47, was found dead of a gunshot wound inside of a residence, according to Knox.