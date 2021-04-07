Bella Vistan Hagan prepared to tackle challenges of city

BELLA VISTA — During his career in education, Jan Hagan was sometimes sent to underperforming schools to make sure that no child was left behind. It wasn’t always easy, but he learned how to handle criticism.

“When you have a boss or a leader, it’s human nature to question why they are making a decision. What can help with that is to improve communication.”

He likes to let the negativity run off as if he’s wearing Gore-tex, a fabric that is both waterproof and breathable. He can still be sensitive to ideas and open to allowing good ideas in, he said.

Food and beverage will always be a challenge, he said. He considers the restaurants an amenity like the tennis courts or the golf courses, but he would like them to be “revenue neutral.” Other property owners associations and country clubs require members to spend a certain amount at their restaurants and that keeps them out of the red. In Bella Vista, he would like to attract nonmembers to the restaurants to keep them from losing money.

The two-tier assessment was approved by the membership when it first went in and he doesn’t see any reason to change it. He thinks it’s fair that nonresidents have a lower assessment fee than residents.

The biggest issues in the near future will be about growth, he predicted.

While growth keeps the area vibrant, it may raise some capacity questions for the amenities. There seems to be plenty of room on the golf courses, and the revenue from the public helps keeps them in good shape; but other amenities, like the beach, are too small to be open to the public and may be even more crowded in the future.

Also as neighborhoods grow, the community may find conflicts with the growing trail system, he said.

Growth is one reason why it’s important for the Property Owners Association to have a healthy reserve again, he said.

He retired from a position as a school administrator, but, Hagan said, he has failed at retirement. He was the director of a First Tee program in Palm Springs and then ran guest services for Crystal Bridges in Bentonville. Now he’s ready for another position on the Property Owners Association board.

“I’m a Bella Vista fan,” he said.

Lynn Atkins may be reached by email at latkins@nwadg.com .