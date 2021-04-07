City Director Richardson collapses at meeting

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson appeared to lean to the side and collapse out of his seat shortly after the start of a Board of Directors meeting Tuesday evening at the Robinson Center.

Richardson, 55, fell out of view behind the conference table where he had been seated along with Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and other city directors.

The clerk had been reading the meeting's consent agenda when Richardson collapsed, causing the meeting to halt abruptly.

Attendees were asked to leave the conference room, and City Manager Bruce Moore asked the media in the room to turn off their television cameras. Other city officials swiftly moved toward Richardson to examine him.

As attendees waited in a corridor to return to the conference room, Little Rock Fire Department personnel were seen entering and exiting the room.

Around 6:22 p.m., roughly 20 minutes after the meeting began, first responders wheeled Richardson out of the room on a stretcher headed toward an exit. He appeared to be conscious and was seated upright.

Richardson did not immediately return a voicemail and email Tuesday night after conclusion of the board meeting.

City officials did not address Richardson's collapse once the board meeting resumed without him.

Minutes before he collapsed, Richardson had made remarks to the board about the status of a proposed marijuana ordinance that he wanted to add to the agenda for a future meeting.

Richardson has represented Ward 2 since 2007.

In 2017, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Richardson suffers from seizures and relies on a driver. The information was in an article about how Richardson had missed 40% of the board's voting meetings since the start of the previous year.

"I don't want to get into my health issues. That's kind of personal for me," Richardson said at the time, the newspaper reported.

During two board meetings held in April and May of 2019, Richardson suffered seizures, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

At the May 2019 meeting, Richardson suffered the seizure approximately 5 minutes into a presentation by the city's finance director and was taken from the room in a wheelchair.