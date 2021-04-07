City OKs updated risk-reduction plan

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday approved an updated hazard mitigation plan developed by the Central Arkansas Planning and Development District that encompasses Pulaski County and communities within it.

Little Rock obtained a grant in 2019 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to update the 2014 edition of the plan, according to a memo from the city manager's office included in meeting materials.

The grant paid for 75% of the costs associated with consultant services, and the remainder was paid by the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock, as well as Pulaski County.

The plan, titled the "Pulaski County Hazard Mitigation Plan," was approved by Little Rock city directors via a resolution included on the consent agenda of Tuesday's meeting without discussion by city directors.

According to Matt Burks, administrator of Little Rock's Emergency Management Division, the FEMA-approved plan must be updated every five years per the requirement of the agency.

The "main driving force" for the cities and county to develop the plan is the availability of mitigation funds from FEMA.

These funds are generally used to strengthen infrastructure "so that it better handles disasters -- floods, tornadoes," Burks explained in a phone interview Monday.

The memo from the office of Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore says potential mitigation projects have a better chance of receiving funding as a result of updating the plan.

Moreover, federal law related to disaster mitigation requires that communities have a FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan in order to receive post-disaster funds from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to the introduction of the latest edition of the plan.

The geographic area covered by the plan includes unincorporated areas of Pulaski County and municipalities located within the county, plus several local school districts.

The plan identifies a variety of natural hazards to areas of the county, including drought, flooding, thunderstorms, tornadoes, wildfires and winter storms.

The most common disaster for the period of time between 2015 and 2019 was drought, with 393 events reported, followed by thunderstorms, with 137 events, according to the plan.

Since 2010, three presidential declarations of disaster have been issued for Pulaski County, the plan reports. They were issued for the severe flooding that took place in 2019, a 2013 severe winter storm and a 2011 storm event that included tornadoes and flooding. Additional disaster declarations were issued in 2020.

Critical infrastructure facilities within the county, as listed in the plan, include Lake Maumelle because of its water supply, Little Rock Air Force Base, local lock and dam systems, eight bridges over the Arkansas River as well as various government buildings and schools.

Risks to the local jurisdictions because of a dam failure event are outlined in the plan, although the document says the risk "varies considerably by jurisdiction."

Little Rock is at "moderate risk," the plan says, with 24 dams located within the city, eight of them classified as high-hazard.

In particular, the plan refers to the possibility of a failure of the Broadmoor Lake Dam as potentially "catastrophic" in light of the dam's proximity to the area of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, commercial centers of South University Avenue, and a major intersection.

According to the plan, the dam holds a volume of 80 acre-feet of water -- roughly 26 million gallons.

Like Jacksonville, Sherwood, North Little Rock and unincorporated Pulaski County, flooding risk to the city of Little Rock is "severe," according to the plan. Approximately 573 buildings are located within the floodplain of the city.

Last year, in an article chronicling recovery efforts from the 2019 flooding, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that federal disaster assistance can be slow to come in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Total federal financial relief amounted to much less than the estimated financial cost associated with damage sustained during the 2019 flooding, the newspaper reported.