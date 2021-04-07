Deadline near for Lowe's contest

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Lowe's is hosting the 100 Hometowns project. The company is awarding 100 grants to hometowns nationwide for deserving community projects involving community resource spaces, neighborhood housing, cultural preservation and other programs, according to a news release.

Lowe's is committing $10 million to give back to the communities it serves with this project. The application deadline is April 19. Details: https://lowes100hometowns.com/

Good Grief Day scheduled May 1

Whole Nedz Inc. Grief and Loss support organization will present Good Grief Day, a free family event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1. The event will be held on the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

The event will include entertainment, bouncy houses, a ribbon cutting. Families are urged to attend and get information while having family fun, according to a news release.

Professionals on site will include grief supporters, counselors, funeral home staff, insurance agents and suicide prevention officials.

Vendor space is $35 and food truck space is $65. Sponsors are also needed. Details: wholenedz@yahoo.com or (870) 267-5822