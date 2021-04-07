IDEA ALLEY: Dip into this appetizer trio; add kick to chips

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Once again, our generous thanks to Sally Goss and her cohorts for supplying the Alley with an assortment of recipes. Goss and her sisters in Preceptor Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi have filled the Idea Alley recipe coffers on numerous occasions. This time, Goss' book club, the Page Turners, are sharing their favorites.

This first batch — more will be published April 14 — is a trio of appetizers.

This spicy spread comes from Brenda Weeks.

Jalapeño Pepper Spread

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup mayonnaise

1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained

2 to 3 ounces canned diced jalapeños, drained

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Sliced baguette, tortilla chips or crackers, for serving

In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine cream cheese and mayonnaise and stir until smooth. Add the green chiles and jalapeños. Sprinkle the parmesan on top and microwave on 100% power for 3 minutes, or until hot.

Serve with desired dippers.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/47alleydips]

"This fabulous dip recipe always gets rave reviews," Goss writes.

Baked Onion Dip

1 (14-ounce) package frozen onions, thawed and juices squeezed out

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese

2 cups grated parmesan cheese

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Chips, for serving

In a large mixing bowl, combine onions, cream cheese, parmesan, mayonnaise and cayenne and mix well. Transfer mixture to a baking dish. Bake, uncovered, at 450 degrees for 20 minutes or until bubbling and light golden brown.

Serve hot with chips for dipping.

Sally Goss' Baked Onion Dip (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant)

If something cool and refreshing is in order, look no further than this salad from Nancy Dailey.

Corn Salad

1 cup mayonnaise, or to taste

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 (8-ounce) package Fiesta or Mexican-style blend cheese (Monterey Jack, cheddar, queso quesadilla and asadero cheese)

3 cans whole kernel corn, drained

1 (10-ounce) package chili flavor Fritos

In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, onion, bell pepper, cheese and corn; mix well. Just before serving stir in the Fritos.

Next week: More recipes from the Page Turners.

Send recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com