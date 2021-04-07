Police Beat

Gun charge filed against NLR man

Little Rock Police arrested a man with a prior felony conviction for possessing a firearm after detectives monitoring cars in a caravan early Monday saw him with a firearm, according to an arrest report.

An officer responded to the Valero at 8921 Fourche Dam Pike, where the detectives said Juwon Davonte Stanton, 23, of North Little Rock was seen with a gun in his pocket with an extended magazine, the report said.

Police arrested Stanton at the scene at 12:15 a.m. and took him to the Pulaski County jail where he is held on a $2,500 bond, with an additional hold for parole violation.

He is charged with felony possession of firearms by certain persons and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.