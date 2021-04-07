DEAR HELOISE: How long does cornstarch last? There is no date on my box of cornstarch. My mother claims it will last for years, but I have my doubts.
-- Callie Y., Provo, Utah
DEAR READER: Looks like your mother is right (mothers often are.). As long as your cornstarch is kept dry it will last a long time. The best way to store it is in a plastic or glass container to make certain moisture is kept away from the cornstarch.
DEAR HELOISE: When I open a new package of bacon, I always take out two or three strips, wrap them in cling wrap and freeze them. When I make green beans or any other food that's enhanced by a little bacon, I have my bacon strips handy in the freezer.
-- Lois C., Beaverton, Ore.
DEAR HELOISE: I love your Chinese Beets, but it's been a while since I made them, and I have forgotten all the ingredients and the correct amount of things. Lately I've been craving those beets, so would you reprint the recipe for beet lovers like me?
-- Sarah F., Greensboro, N.C.
DEAR READER: It seems like everyone loves this recipe, because we get so many requests for it. Here it is for all those beet lovers out there.
Chinese Beets
6 cups cooked, sliced beets OR 3 (14-16 ounce) cans of sliced beets, liquid reserved
1 cup sugar
1 cup apple cider or white vinegar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
24 whole cloves (can use 12 or so for first-time users)
3 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
A dash of salt
Drain the beets, reserving 1 ½ cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the listed ingredients.
Stir to combine and cook for about 3 minutes over medium heat or until mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store in the refrigerator.
DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I need to reheat something, I use my microwave oven. I've found that if I lay a paper towel across a bowl or something else, then place a wooden spoon on top of the paper towel, everything stays in place. Without that wooden spoon, the paper flies off.
-- Nora W., Caldwell, Idaho
DEAR HELOISE: I love to make homemade cakes, but mine are usually thicker and richer than a box mix. The problem was, I needed something longer than a toothpick to test the batter and see if it was cooked through. I finally remembered one of your hints about using a long, uncooked strand of a dry spaghetti noodle, and it worked. That was a great hint.
-- Wendy T., Aberdeen
