DEAR HELOISE: How long does cornstarch last? There is no date on my box of cornstarch. My mother claims it will last for years, but I have my doubts.

-- Callie Y., Provo, Utah

DEAR READER: Looks like your mother is right (mothers often are.). As long as your cornstarch is kept dry it will last a long time. The best way to store it is in a plastic or glass container to make certain moisture is kept away from the cornstarch.

DEAR HELOISE: When I open a new package of bacon, I always take out two or three strips, wrap them in cling wrap and freeze them. When I make green beans or any other food that's enhanced by a little bacon, I have my bacon strips handy in the freezer.

-- Lois C., Beaverton, Ore.

DEAR HELOISE: I love your Chinese Beets, but it's been a while since I made them, and I have forgotten all the ingredients and the correct amount of things. Lately I've been craving those beets, so would you reprint the recipe for beet lovers like me?

-- Sarah F., Greensboro, N.C.

DEAR READER: It seems like everyone loves this recipe, because we get so many requests for it. Here it is for all those beet lovers out there.

Chinese Beets

6 cups cooked, sliced beets OR 3 (14-16 ounce) cans of sliced beets, liquid reserved

1 cup sugar

1 cup apple cider or white vinegar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

24 whole cloves (can use 12 or so for first-time users)

3 tablespoons ketchup

3 tablespoons cooking oil (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A dash of salt

Drain the beets, reserving 1 ½ cups of beet liquid. Place the beets in a medium saucepan with the reserved liquid and the remainder of the listed ingredients.

Stir to combine and cook for about 3 minutes over medium heat or until mixture thickens. Let it cool, then store in the refrigerator.

DEAR HELOISE: Whenever I need to reheat something, I use my microwave oven. I've found that if I lay a paper towel across a bowl or something else, then place a wooden spoon on top of the paper towel, everything stays in place. Without that wooden spoon, the paper flies off.

-- Nora W., Caldwell, Idaho

DEAR HELOISE: I love to make homemade cakes, but mine are usually thicker and richer than a box mix. The problem was, I needed something longer than a toothpick to test the batter and see if it was cooked through. I finally remembered one of your hints about using a long, uncooked strand of a dry spaghetti noodle, and it worked. That was a great hint.

-- Wendy T., Aberdeen

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com