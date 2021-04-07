Homeless people given full packs

The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club has been busy collecting items to fill backpacks for the homeless community in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County.

Members filled more than 50 backpacks with the help of St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church and private donations, according to a news release.

The backpacks were filled with ready-to-eat meals, snacks, McDonald's gift cards, socks, hats, scarves, solar blankets and personal hygiene items.

After the bags had been assembled, members delivered the backpacks to Neighbor to Neighbor. The club will continue to collect items to help refill the backpacks.

New Horizons EHC Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St.

Members who helped with the deliveries were Sharon Johnson, Debbie Staton, Robin Dawson, Gail Saffold, Dot Hart and Sabrina Self Gwin.