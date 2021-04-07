Happy birthday (Apr. 7): You'll reach a goal that has been important to you for many years. You used to think it would take a great deal of discipline to get there, but you find another route. This one shining change has transformative power that touches every other area of your life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You already know what you want. Now the focus is on figuring out what other people want. In many situations, it's implied. But when it's not, you discover just the thing and include it in your deal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Self-doubt isn't always a bad thing. In fact, it can be quite useful and is often the mature stance to take. Some actions warrant doubt. A good question to apply: "Who else is this helping?"

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's a type of trust given out of inexperience and weakness. Then there's the trust that comes with clear, wide-open eyes. To know the risks and still invest in another person is trust born of strength.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): So many systems and group cultures downgrade the relevance of integrity. You reject the notion and seek others who are on a moral pursuit, the likes of which will never be outdated.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Memory is imperfect and perception even more so. This is why even though you know where you came from, parts of your personal history still seem mysterious to you. Today, a blank will get filled in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You set out to show someone how to accomplish a certain aim but what occurs instead is an unfolding of discovery that you embark on together — teacher and student learning as much as the other.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you keep your feelings undercover, it's for a variety of reasons, like to avoid giving away your position or inspiring jealousy. When you show your feelings today, it's for one reason — you can't help it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What do competition, pressure, wealth, anger, power, passion and desperation all have in common? They are all states that teach a person what they are capable of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): When the people you love are happy, so are you. Their quests and concerns are your own. The lines get blurry and in some spots are nonexistent. There's no shame in drawing them anew though. Sometimes, it's necessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Avoiding problems is the name of the game in dodge ball. But in life, it works better when you go on the offensive, meeting the problems with all you've got, essentially catching the balls.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Mercy is a better approach than hard justice, not because it's the moral thing to do but because rehabilitation and improved action are more likely to follow. The soft song of better angels is easy for everyone to sing along to.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You make way for a positive day. At first, it takes no effort at all. Nothing to clear, just start doing you. Then people, media and circumstances challenge you. Employ the fine art of ignoring that which doesn't fit your positive premise.

INSIDE-OUT MOON

The emotional journey is a sweater that the moon wears inside out in the morning and then changes her mind about in the evening, reversing the look. That’s when feelings in the environment will be easily absorbed for an outside-in effect. These tendencies come courtesy of a gregarious Aquarius lunar a.m. and a p.m. Pisces moon.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am thinking of naming my child Orpheus. Does this name have good karma?”

A: The Orpheus of Ancient Greece was the most famous musician, poet and prophet of his time whose charms, it was said, worked on all living things and even some nonliving things such as rocks. Think Elvis, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and the band Coldplay all wrapped up in one. Whether he was a real person whose reputation was posthumously mythologized or a purely mythical being is a point of debate; however, he is credited with works including hymns that survive today.

Orpheus was the son of either a king or a god and the wise muse Calliope, whose specialty was epic poetry. As it is with most Greek figures, Orpheus had an adventure-filled life, withstanding his share of tragedy, specifically in romantic matters. In the end, his lyre was carried to the heavens and is in the constellation Lyra. As for the karma of the name, it depends on your worldview, especially regarding celebrity and art. It is definitely a name packed with expectation, talent and passion though lacking in serenity and other values.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Russell Crowe embodies the fiery warrior energy of his Aries sun. With natal Mars and Jupiter in hot-headed Aries, too, it’s an energy that has brought him tremendous good fortune, and, on a few occasions, trouble. Mercury in Taurus emphasizes dedication and the tenacity it takes to consistently be the best. Look for Crowe in the upcoming thriller “The Georgetown Project.”