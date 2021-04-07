• Greg Gianforte, the governor of Montana, canceled his in-person events after testing positive for covid-19 a few days after receiving his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and is experiencing mild symptoms as he isolates for 10 days and works from his home in Bozeman.

• Rodney Wheeler of Beckley, W.Va., who pleaded guilty to obstructing justice by helping his wife try to fake her death by reporting that she had fallen from a New River Gorge overlook so she could avoid being sentenced for health care fraud, has been sentenced to eight months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, 38, has been sworn in to a five-year term as Kosovo's second female president, becoming the Balkan nation's youngest head of state and one of the youngest in the world.

• Marshall Hutchings, 18, the son of Dana Hutchings, a 41-year-old California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies minor league baseball game in 2019, has sued the event's organizers, saying they failed to tell his father about the dangers involved.

• Maren Wonder, a Dutch police spokeswoman, said investigators are still searching for two paintings by Vincent van Gogh and Frans Hals that were stolen a year ago from different museums after police arrested a 58-year-old man, who wasn't identified, on theft charges in the case.

• Madison McDonald, 30, of Irving, Texas, who called 911 from a police department lobby to report that she had killed her two daughters, was charged with two capital murder counts after officers went to her apartment and found both girls, ages 1 and 6, dead.

• Mike Reynolds, a police major in Valley, Ala., said thieves broke into a new-vehicles auto dealership in town and stole two Dodge Chargers, four F250 4x4 pickups and a Dodge Ram Laramie 3500 with a combined value of more than $400,000.

• Oliver Spasovski, the interior minister of North Macedonia, said a two-year surveillance operation led to the arrest of nine officials in the interior ministry on allegations that they issued passports and false identities to more than 200 overseas criminals.

• Jason Siesser, 46, of Columbia, Mo., who pleaded guilty to identity theft and attempting to acquire a chemical weapon as part of a plot to kill a woman who had broken up with him, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, prosecutors said.