Emily Gregory (center) poses with Cooper Porter and Abel Gregory in front of a plane which was provided for people to come out and look at. People were allowed to touch the plane and pose in front of but were not allowed to go inside.

Hank Griffin is ready to start digging in a Kubota dozer the city provided for kids to come touch and play in the massive vehicles.

Macie Davis trots down the grass so her kite will fly high during Kite Day in Siloam Springs.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Marc Hayot)

Arlene Pear (left), Kelsey Vann, Mario Pineda Jr., Stacie Pineda and Ron Vann pose for a picture while making their kites at the kite-making tent provided by the city.

Malachi Matlow (right) came out during kite day to fly his kite high as Michael Meadows looks on.

Kelly Quick (left) and Julie Mitchell fix a kite as Sophia Bedlin attempts to fly her kite.

Officer DeAndra Strickland hands Jacob Hughes a magnet, one of two giveaways the Siloam Springs Police Department handed out to children during the event.