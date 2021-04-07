Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Cooking The Article Families Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Kite Day

by Marc Hayot | April 7, 2021 at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Stephen Robbins (left), watches as his daughter Peaton flies her kite during Kite Day which was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. “We’re just excited to be able to host another great outdoor event for families,” said Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. Along with kites The city provided a kite making tent for those who did not bring their own kites as well as different vehicles which kids could touch and play in. The vehicles offered included an ambulance, police vehicle and several construction vehicles used by the street department. There was also an airplane for people to touch and take a picture with but could be played in. The final count of attendees was approximately 350, Davis said.

Emily Gregory (center) poses with Cooper Porter and Abel Gregory in front of a plane which was provided for people to come out and look at. People were allowed to touch the plane and pose in front of but were not allowed to go inside.

Hank Griffin is ready to start digging in a Kubota dozer the city provided for kids to come touch and play in the massive vehicles.

Macie Davis trots down the grass so her kite will fly high during Kite Day in Siloam Springs.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Marc Hayot)

Arlene Pear (left), Kelsey Vann, Mario Pineda Jr., Stacie Pineda and Ron Vann pose for a picture while making their kites at the kite-making tent provided by the city.

Malachi Matlow (right) came out during kite day to fly his kite high as Michael Meadows looks on.

Kelly Quick (left) and Julie Mitchell fix a kite as Sophia Bedlin attempts to fly her kite.

Officer DeAndra Strickland hands Jacob Hughes a magnet, one of two giveaways the Siloam Springs Police Department handed out to children during the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT