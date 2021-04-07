Local woman earns doctorate

Lesciara Walker has earned her doctoral degree from Capella University where she graduated March 27 with a 3.76 grade point average, according to a news release.

Walker studied addiction psychology for her doctorate and master's degrees while her bachelor's degree at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff focused on criminal justice.

A Dollarway High School graduate, Walker has been employed in the parole and probation field since 2018, according to the release.

Walker is the daughter of Annette Brewer, office manager of Pine Bluff Wastewater Utility, and a member of the Pine Bluff Women's Community Choir.