Musselman lands top 10 transfer

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman has landed former Miami guard Chris Lykes, who announced plans Wednesday to transfer to Fayetteville.

Lykes, 5-7, 160 pounds, narrowed his list to Arkansas and Southern Cal before selecting the Razorbacks. He is the No. 6 transfer available, according to Busting Brackets, and The Athletic lists him at No. 30.

He only played in two games as a senior after suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him. He was a first-team All-ACC selection in the preseason.

“Chris is a proven, dynamic guard who has excelled in the ACC,” Musselman said in a statement announcing the transfer. “He has the ability to score and get his teammates involved. We like how he attacks the paint and gets to the free throw line. He also has shown great leadership. We are very excited to have Chris join our program and our fans will enjoy watching him play.”

Lykes started 24 of 26 games as a junior and averaged a team high 15.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 43.2% from the field, 38% from the three-point line and 81.4% from the free throw line.

A former ESPN 4-star prospect out of Bowie (Md.) Gonzaga College High School, Lykes picked the Hurricanes over Villanova, Georgetown,Virginia, North Carolina State, Notre Dame and others in 2017. ESPN also rated him the No. 12 point guard and No. 48 overall recruit in the nation.

"I have evaluated Chris Lykes since his high school days and have a called a few of his games at Miami,” ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said. “Lykes is a dynamic scoring point guard. He finds the arc in transition and has both the confidence and skill to make quick threes.

“In the half-court Lykes can navigate well in ball-screens as a shooter behind the screen or as a playmaker to create for others as he can get into the paint. He needs to utilize his size and pressure the ball in the backcourt more often and with great intensity.

“A battle tested guard and a tough minded player.”

A two-time All-ACC Academic selection, Lykes started all 32 games as a sophomore and averaged 16.2 points in scoring and had double figures in 27 games with 10 being 10 contests of 20 or more points, including 6 in conference action.

He also averaged 3.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.6% from the field, 31.7% from the three-point line and 78% from the free throw line.

Lykes started in 10 games while playing in all 32 games as a freshman. He averaged 9.6 points during the season and and 11.9 points in conference play. Lykes was a one-time ACC Rookie of the Week during the season.

He also dished out 2.3 assists a game. He shot 40.1% from the field, 34.5% from three-point line and 71.9% from the free throw line.

Lykes is the second transfer to announce plans to play for Mussleman. Former Pittsburgh guard Au’Diese Toney announced his transfer to Arkansas last week.