• Along with writing books, podcasts have become a family project for the Clintons. iHeartMedia announced Tuesday that "In Fact with Chelsea Clinton," hosted by the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, will premiere next Tuesday. Chelsea Clinton will draw upon her background in politics, international relations and public health as she interviews guests such as Jane Fonda and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The first podcast will feature Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye," who in 2019 announced he was HIV-positive, and HIV physician and health equity advocate Dr. Oni Blackstock. "With more attention than ever being paid to public health, we have an opportunity to expand awareness beyond covid-19 to other real and pervasive issues that impact us all," Clinton said in a statement. "On this podcast, I'm looking forward to bringing conversations with some of the smartest and most interesting people I know to a new audience. From stigma to choice to the environment, my hope is that listeners will walk away from each episode informed, entertained, inspired, and with a better understanding of why public health matters -- certainly in this moment and always."

• Jimmy Fallon invited the creators of six viral TikTok dances onto "The Tonight Show" on Monday night, more than a week after airing a heavily criticized segment in which Addison Rae performed their dances without crediting them. "On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances," Fallon said. "Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves." During the segment, which ran 11 minutes and 23 seconds, Fallon interviewed dance creators Mya Nicole Johnson, Chris Cotter, Dorien Scott, Fur-Quan Powell, Camyra Franklin, Adam Snyder, Nate Nale, Greg Dahl and Keara Wilson via video chat, though he did not ask about Rae or the episode in which she appeared. Rae is one of TikTok's most popular creators, with more than 79 million followers, and she appeared on the March 26 episode, days after the release of her debut single, "Obsessed." During the dance segment, Fallon held up cue cards with the name of each dance written on them while Rae danced. Many criticized the segment for not crediting the creators, pointing out that most of them are Black. After her segment aired, Rae told TMZ that it would have been difficult to credit the creators during the show. "But they all know that I love them so much and, I mean, I support all of them so much," Rae said. "And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together."