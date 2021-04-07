Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Andrew Mezquita, 21, of 601 W. Easy St. was arrested Monday in connection with rape. Mezquita was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Decatur

• James Gooing, 48, of 295 Sixth St in Decatur was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering and defacing a firearm. Gooing was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Joshua Smith, 32, of 1792 Bedford Loop in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Smith was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• John Caviness, 38, of 300 Cardinal Drive in Corinth, Miss., was arrested Monday in connection with forgery and theft by receiving. Caviness was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Ashley Talley, 36, of 216 Windsor Ave. in Lowell was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Talley was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Casey Mason, 39, of 11216 S.W. Campbell Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal trespass. Mason was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Richard Stevens, 50, of 1725 W. Bedford Loop in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Stevens was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Margo Ely, 34, of 122 Sugar Hill Road in Lincoln was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property and criminal trespass. Ely was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Gravette

• Merida Huber, 35, of 1093 Lawrence in Monette, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Huber was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ruben Torres-Ruiz, 27, of 101 W. Necessary Drive in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Torres-Ruiz was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.