100 years ago

April 7, 1921

• By virtue of an act of 1919 the Second Division, Little Rock Municipal Court, presided over by Judge W. W. Shepherd, went out of existence Tuesday and Judge Harry Hale, judge of the First Division, yesterday took over the duties of the entire Municipal Court. Under the authority conferred on him by an act of the 1921 legislature Judge Hale has divided the work of the court into the civil and criminal branches, and yesterday announced the appointment of Horace G. Dale as clerk to have charge of civil matters, and William E. Green as clerk of the criminal branch.

50 years ago

April 7, 1971

• City Manager John T. Meriwether said Tuesday that the proposed police communications center for which the city has agreed to pay Motorola Communications and Electronics $55,000 wasn't what Roger L. Humphries, district sales manager for the mobile radio business section of General Electric Company, talked about Monday night. Humphries had been talking about a communications control device, Meriwether said, and "we are talking about a complete communications center." Humphries told the Board that it had agreed to pay "$53,000 too much" for the system.

25 years ago

April 7, 1996

CONWAY -- As much as city leaders appreciate Oak Street, a bustling commercial thoroughfare lined with fast-food restaurants and multiple shopping centers, they don't want it to serve as a model for the remainder of the rapidly growing city. City Planning Director Bill Polk said a proposed comprehensive city plan, the first since 1991, will guard against unwanted strip commercial development by designating areas for developing business clusters. Those clusters, according to the plan, will help keep commercial development from encroaching into residential areas and hopefully will help keep the traffic problems that come with commercial growth to a minimum.

10 years ago

April 7, 2011

• North Little Rock will pay more than $65,000 from a special-projects fund so it can use federal tax dollars for a street extension westward from Pike Avenue, according to City Council legislation. The $65,348.82 will be the city's portion of the $154,697 extension from the new traffic circle at Pike Avenue and Riverfront Drive to Parker Street, with the remaining $89,348.18 to come from federal funds. The resolution, sponsored by Mayor Patrick Hays, is to be considered by the City Council at its meeting Monday.