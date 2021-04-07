Sections
Paul Greenberg, Pulitzer-winning chronicler of Arkansas politics, dies at 84

by Bill Bowden | Today at 9:20 a.m.
FILE — Former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial page editor Paul Greenberg is shown in this May 3, 2012 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL)

Paul Greenberg, a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer who chronicled Arkansas politics and culture for over half a century, died Tuesday, said his wife, Brooke Greenberg. He was 84.

Originally from Shreveport, La., Paul Greenberg went to work for the Pine Bluff Commercial in 1962.

Gallery: Paul Greenberg 1937 - 2021

In 1969, he won the Pulitzer Prize for editorials about civil rights written for the Commercial during 1968. The Pulitzer Prize is the most prestigious award in journalism.

In 1992, Greenberg was hired by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to be its editorial page editor. He was referred to hospice in 2015 but continued to write editorials for the paper until 2018.

