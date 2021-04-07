PB Colonial Dames singled out

The John Eliot Chapter, Pine Bluff, of the Colonial Dames 17th Century (CD17C) was recognized for excellence and received several awards for their work in 2020 despite covid-19 restrictions. The local chapter was well represented at the annual CD17C state conference held recently.

CD17C has chapters in Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Fordyce and Batesville, according to a news release

The Eliot chapter received six awards for National Defense, Outstanding Contributions to the Technology Committee, Public Relations and Veterans Affairs. Certificates from State President Linda Vandenberg White were also awarded in appreciation for hosting the state conference and to member Fern Taylor for her years of work on the state yearbook.

One of the more significant achievements in 2020 was the winter coat shower that the chapter held. Delivered to St. Francis House was $2,500 worth of men's winter coats.

Chapter President Sharon Stanley Wyatt said she was thrilled that the chapter was acknowledged for its excellence.

Chartered in 1961, the chapter has more than 40 members from across Arkansas, including Jefferson County. The chapter meets with the United States Daughters of 1812 and the Daughters of Colonial Wars the third Wednesday of February, May, August and October at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Women 18 and older can become members, provided they meet eligibility requirements.

Details: Sharon Wyatt at swyatt@cablelynx.com.