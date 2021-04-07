Property Owners Association prepares for board election

BELLA VISTA — Candidates for the Property Owners Association Board of Directors were revealed in February.

The election will fill four seats and ballots go out this month with the results announced at the annual membership meeting in May.

Three terms end each year and this year none of those incumbents — Mary Sinkus, Jerold “Jerry” Hover, and David Whelchel — are running for a new term. Mike Abb who was appointed to an unexpired term in 2020 is running. Appointed board members only serve until the next election, so that seat will also be filled for remaining year of the term.

According to a change in the bylaws, the candidate who comes in fourth will fill the one-year term.

Although 17 people picked up candidate packets, only five candidates were named, according to Tom Throne of the election committee.

Sinkus returned a completed packet, but then withdrew from the election.

Joy Sawyer completed a packet but turned it in after the deadline.

Steve McKee, who was removed from the board in May 2020, turned in a packet, but a change in the governing documents was passed recently that excludes any member who was removed from the board for three years.

Throne also announced the order that the names will appear on the ballot.

In order, the candidates are Daniel Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan and Jackie Gains.

One owner of every lot with current assessment payments can vote for four candidates.

Lynn Atkins may be reached by email at latkins@nwadg.com .

Northwest Arkansas