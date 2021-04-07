Remembrance

Pea Ridgeg police officers, school personnel, city officials and volunteers such as Ryan Flitcroft, director of NeilsenIQ, and assistant director Rebecca Gaffigan along with Sarah Kate Gaffigan, 7, joined Natalie Tibbs, director of the Children's Advocacy Center placing pinwheels on the lawn in front of the Pea Ridge Police Department to commemorate victims of child abuse.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)

Pea Ridge City Council member Ginger Larsen and her son helped place pinwheels in front of the Police Department on Friday afternoon.

Ryan Flitcroft, director of NeilsenIQ, and assistant director Rebecca Gaffigan along with Sarah Kate Gaffigan, 7, helped place pinwheels in Pea Ridge.

