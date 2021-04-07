Rogers panel approves rezoning for neighborhood

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to rezone land to allow a new residential community.

Commissioners approved the request by The Grove to rezone about 24 acres at South Dixieland Road and West Broadway Place from residential duplex and residential multifamily at 25 units per acre to residential multifamily at 9.5 units per acre.

"We are proposing a residential community consisting of 123 single family cottage homes, 92 townhomes, 2 mansion houses with 10 residential units each and 10 storage garage units," according to a letter to the commission from McClelland Consulting Engineers.

The cottage homes will be about 1,300-1,600-square-feet. The community will include a clubhouse and pool for the residents, according to the letter.

City staff recommended approval.

"The proposed mix of building types in a more traditional neighborhood pattern helps meet a growing need for variety and affordability in housing supply," according to the city's staff report.

Plans for new medical office buildings and an addiction treatment facility also gained approval Tuesday.

Commissioners approved JP&O Development's request to allow the construction of a 3,900-square-foot medical office building and an 8,800 square-foot medical office building on 2 acres at 4500 and 5402 S. Dixieland Road. Commissioners also approved True-Self Recovery's request to construct an 2,500-square-foot building on about 2 acres on North Second Street.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Pauline Whitaker Parkway also got the green light to add 7,000-square-feet to its building.

Tuesday's meeting also marked the first for new commissioners Jorge Andrade, Derek Burnett and Steve Lane. Mayor Greg Hines appointed the three new commissioners during last week's City Council meeting. Andrade and Burnett took Don Spann's and Dennis Ferguson's seats. Their terms expired. Lane took Tony Noblin's seat, which has been vacant for months because Noblin moved outside the city.