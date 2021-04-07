Senators say no to appointment change

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday rejected a bill that would allow the secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration instead of the governor to appoint the director of the Assessment Coordination Division.

Under existing law, the governor’s appointment of the division director is subject to Senate confirmation.

In a 21-7 vote, the Senate defeated House Bill 1053 by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Benton-ville. The bill fell 11 votes short of the 18 required for approval in the 35-member Senate.

The division is part of the state Department of Finance and Administration under Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s 2019 merger of 42 executive branch agencies into 15 departments.