TRACK AND FIELD

UA outdoor meets to allow limited fans

Fans will be able to attend University of Arkansas track and field meets during the outdoor season as limited spectator attendance will be allowed in the east grandstands with socially distanced seating options.

Arkansas hosts two meets during the 2021 outdoor season, the John McDonnell Invitational on April 23-24 as well as the Arkansas Twilight on May 7.

Tickets for the two Razorbacks home meets go on sale at 9 a.m. today. Tickets are $5 for adults while youth (17 and under) get in free.

Tickets for either meet can be purchased online or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (800) 982-4647 or (479) 575-5151. They may also be purchased at John McDonnell Field starting one hour prior to each meet.

Masks are still required at Razorback home events. Entry into Arkansas home meets will be through the east gate with parking available in lots 60, 56B, 47N and 47W.

BASEBALL

UAPB falls to Kansas State

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-18) lost 12-2 in eight innings at Kansas State (16-11) on Tuesday night at Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

Kasey Ford (Bentonville) earned the victory for Kansas State. The senior pitcher didn't allow a hit and struck out three in three innings.

The Golden Lions trailed 6-0 entering the fifth inning, but Kacy Higgins hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to 6-2.

UAPB was outhit 15-3 and did not have a player with more than one hit.

SOFTBALL

UCA loses at Mississippi

The University of Central Arkansas (22-11) could not overcome a three-run third inning and lost to Mississippi (23-13) 4-1 on Tuesday night in Oxford, Miss.

UCA led 1-0 in the top of the third inning after Tremere Harris scored a run on an error. But the Rebels took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI double by Paige Smith, a groundout by Autumn Gillespie and a run-scoring single by Blaise Biringer.

Biringer homered in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap the scoring.

Kayla Beaver (11-4) took the loss for the Bears. She allowed 4 runs on 4 hits in 6 innings while striking out 2 and walking 4.

GOLF

Arkansas moves up to fourth

The University of Arkansas men's golf team moved up one spot to fourth place with a two-day total of 577 at the Collegiate Invitational in Birmingham, Ala.

Playing at the Country Club of Birmingham's West Course, Manuel Lozada shot a 72 on Tuesday and is tied for sixth place for a score of 142.

Tyson Reeder shot a second-round 70 and is tied for 14th place at 144.

William Buhl had a 71 and jumped 17 spots into a tie for 21st place (145).

Wil Gibson is tied for 44th place (149), and Julian Perico is tied for 53rd place (150).

Tennessee and Clemson are tied for the lead at 3-over 571.

UA women sixth after two rounds

The University of Arkansas women's golf team is in sixth place after two rounds of the LSU Tiger Golf Classic in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas is 14-over 590. LSU is 9 under after two rounds.

Brooke Matthews leads the Razorbacks, as she's in a tie for eighth place (144).

Julia Gregg is tied for 23rd place with a 147. Cory Lopez is at 148 and tied for 27th place.

ASU men finish seventh

The Arkansas State University men's golf team finished seventh among 17 teams Tuesday at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic at Westwood Golf Club in Houston.

The Red Wolves turned in a 1-over 289 in the final round to finish with a 54-hole total of 2-over 866.

Luka Naglic and Zan Luka Stirn both tied for 27th place at 216 for the tournament. Julien Sale shot a three-round total of 3-over 219 to tie for 41st place.

Sam Houston State won the tournament with a score of 835.

UCA's Jolly competes in Missouri

Playing as an individual, Nate Jolly of the University of Central Arkansas finished the Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate in a tie for 65th place.

Jolly shot a 77 on Tuesday at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Mo., completing the tournament with a three-round total of 16-over 232.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services