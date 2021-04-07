Tribune Publishing notes bid by 2nd suitor

Tribune Publishing confirmed early Monday that it received a revised, fully financed bid from a second suitor that "would reasonably be expected to lead to a 'Superior Proposal'" over the bid received from Alden Global Capital.

In a news release, Tribune Publishing said the $18.50-per-share bid submitted April 1 by an entity named Newslight, jointly owned by Maryland hotel executive Stewart Bainum and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, is fully financed. The $680 million bid remains subject to conditions such as due diligence and the completion of a definitive agreement.

Alden, a New York-based hedge fund and Tribune Publishing's largest shareholder with a 31.6% stake, reached an agreement in February to buy the rest of the company at $17.25 per share and take it private. That deal values Tribune Publishing at about $633 million.

If Tribune Publishing accepts a higher bid, then Alden will have four business days to match the higher offer or receive a $20 million breakup fee, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A special committee's determination that the Newslight offer would be expected to lead to a higher bid means the company can begin negotiations with that group, but Tribune Publishing is not allowed to terminate the merger agreement with Alden or enter into a merger agreement with Newslight, Bainum or Wyss, Tribune said.

Tribune Publishing said its board continues to recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the Alden proposal. No vote has been scheduled.

In addition to the Chicago Tribune, Tribune Publishing owns The Baltimore Sun; the Hartford (Conn.) Courant; the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel; the South Florida Sun Sentinel; the New York Daily News; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.; The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa.; the Daily Press in Newport News, Va.; and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va.

Journalists in Tribune newsrooms have been critical of Alden as a potential owner. Alden is the proprietor of some 60 daily newspapers across the country through MediaNews Group and is known for making deep cuts at publications it controls as it tries to wring profits out of struggling companies.

Information for this article was contributed by Katie Robertson of The New York Times.