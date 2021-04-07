UA student tells police of 2019 rape

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 20-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student came forward last week to tell police she was raped two years ago at a campus residence hall, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The woman told police she was raped in March 2019 at Humphreys Hall by a man known to her, said Capt. Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department. The woman also told police she received unwanted social media messages from the man in the days after the rape, Crain said.

The man, 20 at the time of the alleged rape, is not a current UA student, Crain said. Police investigating the report will work to find out where he is currently, Crain said.

"If the person is not in the area, then we'll be working with other agencies to locate him and follow up," Crain said.