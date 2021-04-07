Virtual nutrition event set for May

A virtual, multistate conference on community nutrition education will be held May 18-20.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University and Alabama A&M University are hosts, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator for UAPB.

Each will host one day of the conference: TSU on May 18, UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20, according to a news release.

Henson said the purpose of the conference is to pool resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) and Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) at the three 1890 land-grant universities. The overall mission is to build community food accessibility and partnerships.

"The event is a chance to network, engage and chat with community partners and other SNAP-Ed educators," she said. "Much of the agenda will focus on policy, systems and environmental work. We plan to launch a social media community of practice that will allow stakeholders, community members and program educators to work jointly in increasing food access and resources across communities."

Guest speakers will include university administrators, Extension and SNAP-Ed educators and community partners.

In addition to Henson, speakers from UAPB include Doze Y. Butler, dean/director of the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences (SAFHS); Obadiah Njue, Extension administrator/assistant dean for Extension and outreach for SAFHS; Marilyn Burch, Extension associate-foods and nutrition, Julie Barnes and Carrie Aldridge, SNAP-Ed program aides; Lisa Collins, EFNEP program aide; Clarice Cartwright and Marcie Johnson, community partners; and Caitlin Martin, school partner.

UAPB presentations will cover topics such as the importance of Extension and community partnerships, programming advantages and disadvantages during the pandemic and community sustainability.

To register or to view the agenda, participants may visit www.multi-state-conference.com. To receive updates, participants may follow the conference Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd. Details: Teresa Henson at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.