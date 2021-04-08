The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 7, 2021

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-365. Thomas Hartman v. State of Arkansas, Sex Offender Assessment Committee, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Rebriefing ordered. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-20-45. Edward Monk v. Alvernon Rogers, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Affirmed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-648. Kourtney Noe v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-20-271. James Marble, George Michael Steele, and Bobby Dan Price v. Sangalli Private Ventures, LLC; and Joe Summerford, from Washington County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-214. Cecil A. Osburn v. Pepsi Cola Metro Bottling Co.; Indemnity Ins. Co. of North America Insurance; and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-706. Kendra Harris and Jason Harris v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-19-786. Garland Trice Jr., et al. v. Eoies Trice and Ocie Trice, from Lee County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree. Whiteaker and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

CV-20-647. Tianna Jackson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-19-811. Cortez Barefield v. State of Arkansas, from Phillips County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Vaught, JJ., agree.