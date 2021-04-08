Bets, brunches boost Big Brothers, Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas is set to get a boost from the 2021 Big Business Brunch Series beginning April 27 and The Big Bet: Betting Big for Youth Mentorship! on April 29.

Organizers say the Big Business Brunches “have become a staple event in Northwest Arkansas. Hosted at 21C Museum Hotel, join us as we discuss all things Walmart and Sams Club in a lunch and learn format.”

The first of the quarterly events will be April 27, and the featured speaker will be Kath McLay, Sam’s Club president and CEO, with host Kerry Robinson, senior vice president, fresh bakery.

Planned speakers and hosts for the remainder of the series are:

• June 8 — Tom Ward, senior vice president of health and wellness, and Julie Barber, senior vice president Health and Wellness;

• Fall, 2021 — Ralph Clare, merchandising vice president of baby consumables with Seth Malley, merchandising vice president of beverages; and Robinson as host; and

• Fall, 2021— Jason Fremstad, merchandising vice president of adult beverages with Corey Bender, merchandising vice president of household chemicals; and Robinson.

The no limit Texas Hold’em poker tournament on April 29 will be played virtually through Faded Spade. Individual tickets are $100-$175, and corporate sponsorships are available for $1,000-$7,500. Each ticket includes entry to the tournament and $5,000 in chip value. Additional chips can be purchased during the game or with “high roller” level tickets.

— CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

