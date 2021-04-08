Club puts focus on walking

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club discussed Maximizing Your Walk Across Arkansas during its March 23 meeting at Wright's Ranch House barbecue restaurant at White Hall.

President Sarah Payton welcomed everyone. Elizabeth Wall read the Thought of the Month: "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."

Kathy Wilson presented the program emphasizing the importance of physical activity to obtain health benefits. Walking is inexpensive, safe, easy and a great way to get the physical activity needed. It can decrease the risk of many chronic diseases, improve one's cholesterol, lower blood pressure, improve sleep and increase energy, according to the presentation.

Wilson said walking can be a great way to spend time with friends and family while practicing social distancing. The current U. S. Physical Activity guidelines recommend that adults get at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) each week of moderate intensity physical activity, such as brisk walking.

Some tips to get started include: Start slow and easy; do some gentle stretching before, during and after the walk; pay attention to one's posture; focus on breathing; bring water and wear a hat on sunny days. In the cold, wear layers, a hat, and gloves; wear a comfortable pair of walking shoes; and slowly increase the pace, distance, and/or frequency of the walks.

She said Walk Across Arkansas is an eight-week team-based exercise program. Teams of three to eight set physical activity goals and try to meet them with a little friendly competition.

Willing Workers Committee Reports

Dee Kindrick, continuing education chairman, showed a book she found entitled "100 Years in Pictures of Outdoor Life." She shared some information on the book and passed it around for members to see.

Kathy Wilson, community service chairman, reported she has cut out more dolls for Arkansas Children's Hospital. Michelle McLellan volunteered to take, sew and stuff them.

Jo Ann Carr reported she had finished sewing the caps for cancer patients. Payton reported several participants have been working on dolls and caps for ACH and she is collecting them to deliver at a later date.

Food for the Reverse Lenten Calendar box was collected along with the monthly food pantry item which was milk and will be delivered to the White Hall Food Pantry.

Members will be going on a fellowship trip to the Village in Star City on April 17 for a Village Market event and Payton reminded members to register for the state spring meeting to be held at the Wyndham Hotel at North Little Rock on April 21.

For more information on Walk Across Arkansas or for details on extension homemakers, people may call Mary Ann Kizer, a family and consumer sciences agent with the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, at (870) 534-1033.