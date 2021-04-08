Deputies: Woman drove vehicle into family's Mountain Home vacation house

A Louisiana woman knowingly backed her car Wednesday night into the vacation house used by her child and grandchildren in Mountain Home, Baxter County sheriff's deputies said.

Around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Shannon Marie Langevin, 49, of Prairieville, La., drove her vehicle into a residence on Larkspur Lane, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

Deputies determined that the residence was a vacation rental and that the victims, who were from Louisiana and Georgia, were staying there with Langevin, deputies said.

Witnesses told deputies that Langevin attempted to leave the home with her grandchildren, the release stated. She was then escorted out.

Witnesses said Langevin then got into her rental car and deliberately backed up through two sliding glass doors, deputies said. According to deputies, the vehicle went approximately 6 feet into the home, causing extensive damage.

Langevin’s grandchildren, whose ages were not reported Thursday, were playing in the room she crashed into, deputies said.

Langevin was arrested and booked into the Baxter County jail, where she remained Thursday in lieu of $25,000 bond, deputies said.

She faces six counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal mischief, three counts of endangering the welfare on a minor, and one count each of second-degree assault on a family member, driving while intoxicated, refusal of a breath test, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license, the release states.