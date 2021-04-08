Get to know DE target Curlee Thomas IV

Arkansas defensive end target Curlee Thomas IV and his parents visited Fayetteville, toured campus and looked at the Razorbacks' facilities on March 15.

Thomas, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, announced a top eight of Arkansas, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Texas Tech, Penn State, Virginia, California and Cincinnati on March 11.

Arkansas also hosted him for a virtual visit on Jan. 30.

Nickname: Speedy

School/City: Nolan Catholic High, Fort Worth, Texas

Height: 6-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Bench max: 375 pounds

Squat max: 460 pounds

Number of years playing football: 10

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Cal, Texas Tech, UCLA, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Hawaii

I liked Arkansas because: I have family there, and a great fan base

I plan to major in: Engineering

The recruiting process is: Great, but intense

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track or MMA

I'm happiest when I: Am with family, drawing, eating Asian food and playing football

My mom and dad are always on me to: Keep my room clean

Favorite video game: Solitaire

Favorite NFL player: Myles Garrett

Favorite music: Anime

Must-watch TV show: Anime and football

How would you spend $1 million: I’d pay any outstanding debt, save 90% of what’s left and enjoy 10% for personal use.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: The ability to instantly have everyone have a relationship with Christ.

My two pet peeves are: Lazy people and excuse makers

Favorite uniform color/combo: My high school team's blue/white

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Turn down for what

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Jesus

Favorite animal and why: Lion. I’m a king just like him.

My hidden talent is: Drawing

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A. The people are so nice.

I will never ever eat: Snails

Favorite junk food: Whataburger's Dr. Pepper shake

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Something Japanese. It was good, though.

My dream date is: Tanyell Waivers. She is KeKe from Queen Sugar.

Hobbies: Football, lifting weights, drawing and anime

The one thing I could not live without is: Christ

Role model and why: My Dad. He always wants me to be better than him and I see how hard he works to provide for me, my mom and my siblings.

Three words to describe me: Do it all

People would be surprised that I: Can’t dance at all