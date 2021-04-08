Get to know DE target Curlee Thomas IV

Arkansas defensive end target Curlee Thomas IV and his parents visited Fayetteville, toured campus and looked at the Razorbacks' facilities on March 15.
Thomas, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic, announced a top eight of Arkansas, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Texas Tech, Penn State, Virginia, California and Cincinnati on March 11.
Arkansas also hosted him for a virtual visit on Jan. 30.
Nickname: Speedy
School/City: Nolan Catholic High, Fort Worth, Texas
Height: 6-4
Weight: 240 pounds
Bench max: 375 pounds
Squat max: 460 pounds
Number of years playing football: 10
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Cal, Texas Tech, UCLA, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Hawaii
I liked Arkansas because: I have family there, and a great fan base
I plan to major in: Engineering
The recruiting process is: Great, but intense
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Track or MMA
I'm happiest when I: Am with family, drawing, eating Asian food and playing football
My mom and dad are always on me to: Keep my room clean
Favorite video game: Solitaire
Favorite NFL player: Myles Garrett
Favorite music: Anime
Must-watch TV show: Anime and football
How would you spend $1 million: I’d pay any outstanding debt, save 90% of what’s left and enjoy 10% for personal use.
What superpower would you choose if given the option: The ability to instantly have everyone have a relationship with Christ.
My two pet peeves are: Lazy people and excuse makers
Favorite uniform color/combo: My high school team's blue/white
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Turn down for what
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: Jesus
Favorite animal and why: Lion. I’m a king just like him.
My hidden talent is: Drawing
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chick-fil-A. The people are so nice.
I will never ever eat: Snails
Favorite junk food: Whataburger's Dr. Pepper shake
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Something Japanese. It was good, though.
My dream date is: Tanyell Waivers. She is KeKe from Queen Sugar.
Hobbies: Football, lifting weights, drawing and anime
The one thing I could not live without is: Christ
Role model and why: My Dad. He always wants me to be better than him and I see how hard he works to provide for me, my mom and my siblings.
Three words to describe me: Do it all
People would be surprised that I: Can’t dance at all