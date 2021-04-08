Happy birthday (Apr. 8): Two things make this year's opportunities stellar. First off, you proactively create many of them. And secondly, you actually follow through. You and your team will take home an award. You'll do something creative with the bonus money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Insecurity sometimes causes people to claim skills and competencies beyond the scope of what they've earned. You'll overlook these exaggerations and other faults in the name of social grace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're constantly challenging your own thinking along moral and ethical lines. What you consider to be a minimal act of kindness goes above and beyond what others would do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You've been unaware of the subtle pressures around you that were influencing you to be one way and not another. But something happens today to wake you up and help you better understand the dynamics affecting you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You want to feel another person's pain so they won't have to. Scientists, spiritual gurus and co-dependent experts agree that it's not possible. But can they prove it? Your solution may be counterintuitive or ill-advised, but it's yours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The thing has been broken for a while now -- like a vehicle that won't take you where you want to go. Still, there's hope. Tinker. Keep jiggling the parts and poking around for the problem.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): As soon as you think you cannot do a thing, that's when you must embark. This isn't really about proving yourself wrong. In fact, you may be quite right. Failure may be inevitable. Even so, who will you become by trying?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because you're such a hard worker, you sometimes get right to work whether or not that's what the situation needs. Today, there's a good chance that what's really needed is more awareness, which can prevent wrong action.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Conversational skill will have little to do with saying things the right way. Choose a relatable topic where interests are likely aligned and let that do the work for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll pay more attention to your thoughts, partly because they are so loud today and opaquely color your moods. Some of these thoughts need to be taken on, reasoned with and calmed down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discipline is follow-through. Whether you are in charge of making the rules for children, employees or yourself, you have to follow through with what you said you'd do or it's not going to work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stress reduction starts with noticing the actualities of the moment. Thoughts are the biggest problem source. Culprits like, "This all has to be done immediately," can be dismissed as untruths.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your way of relaxing is different from those around you and that's just the nature of relaxation. One size doesn't fit all. Even twins will have different ways of reaching a place of calm.

LUNAR INTUITIVE GUIDANCE SYSTEM

In the age of GPS, to get somewhere, you really don’t have to know the way. An intuitive Pisces moon would like to add: For those who trust in mysterious guidance systems, this has always been the case. In days of old, the map was but a speculative hope; brave adventurers oriented themselves as you do now, by the stars.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Cancer woman with an active imagination. I love to fantasize about fairytale romance with a guy who happens to be a celebrity, which lately for me is preferable to the pain of real-life dating. Please contribute to my fantasy life. So which celebrities would I have an awesome time with?”

A: I believe that astrologically there are no inherently bad couple matches. All signs have the potential to get along and live happily ever after with any one of the other signs. However, some matches are just an easy-breezy fit. For instance, Cancer is fantastic with a fellow water sign, which are Scorpio and Pisces. Two water signs have emotional resonance and a natural simpatico that makes for an effortless connection. Water signs can be brooding, it’s true — Scorpio broods in a mysterious, sensual kind of way that Cancer finds irresistible. Pisces broods like a poet, and has been known to seduce Cancer types with artistic talents, including musical. I offer up these celebrities as fodder for your fantasy life. Scorpios: Ryan Reynolds, Owen Wilson, Ryan Gosling, Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio and Keith Urban. Pisces: Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, Shaquille O’Neal, Bruce Willis and Albert Einstein. Happy pretending!

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From “The Princess Bride” to “Forrest Gump” and “House of Cards,” Robin Wright has a knack for choosing projects destined to become time-tested classics. Wright’s high-intensity Aries sun is tempered by the watery maturity and artistic sensibility of Mercury, Venus and Saturn in Pisces. Luck for her in “Land,” the new drama set in the wilderness of the Rockies.