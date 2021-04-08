• Eileen Weir, the mayor of Independence, Mo., who said flying the rainbow flag would show that the city values diversity and inclusion, saw the City Council reject 6-1 her bid to fly the flag at municipal buildings during LGBTQ pride month in June.

• Kurt Stokes and his wife, Kelly, of Newcastle, Maine, who spent three years exploring and photographing sites in that state, said they have hidden $20,000 somewhere within its boundaries, and they're inviting treasure seekers to solve a secret, a riddle and a puzzle to find it.

• Kenneth Werkau, 63, of Clarington, Ohio, who worked at a Walmart store in Moundsville, W.Va., and is accused of stealing and activating gift cards worth $124,000 over a five-month period, faces up to 20 years in prison after being charged with three counts of wire fraud, prosecutors said.

• Phra Manas, a 46-year-old Buddhist monk who entered the Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Thailand to meditate, was rescued by divers after floodwaters from a thunderstorm trapped him inside for four days, a Phitsanulok Province disaster official said.

• James Higgins, a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, faces aggravated assault charges after police said he sprayed a cleaning fluid into the mouth of a fraternity pledge during a hazing ritual, causing internal injuries.

• Steve Waithe, 28, of Chicago, a former track and field coach at Boston's Northeastern University, was charged with using bogus social media accounts to try to trick female student-athletes into sending him nude photos of themselves, prosecutors said.

• Tamara Hardin, 43, a Jacksonville, Fla., sheriff's sergeant accused of providing information about an ongoing criminal investigation to a family acquaintance in Georgia, was charged with disclosing confidential information, authorities said.

• Richard Neace, a police captain in Union, Mo., said three people and a dog living in two separate duplex units died of carbon monoxide poisoning from the exhaust fumes of a car left running overnight in one unit's garage.

• Vincent Surzolo of ComicConnect.com, a New York City-based auction and consignment company, said a rare issue of Action Comics No. 1, which introduced Superman to the world and told readers how he came to Earth, sold for $3.25 million in a private sale to an undisclosed buyer.