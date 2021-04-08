Kansas State bests UAPB in 2 games

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball team lost 12-0 in a seven-inning, non-conference matchup against Kansas State at Tointon Stadium on Wednesday.

That followed a 12-2 loss to K-State on Tuesday.

Nick Kreutzer led UAPB (2-19) at the plate Wednesday, going 1-for-2, followed by Karsten Vasquez going 1-for-3.

Vasquez and two others each went 1 for 3 in Tuesday's loss. Braelin Hence and Kacy Higgins, both of Pine Bluff, collected the other hits in that game.

The Golden Lions be back in action for a three-game road series against Alabama A&M in Huntsville. The first pitch is set for 2 p.m. Friday.