Locals get medical residencies

Asia Colen, an alumna of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Dan Pham, a White Hall native, have secured medical residencies.

In May, Colen and Pham will obtain their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degrees from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro, according to a news release.

For their residencies, Colen will specialize in family medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central at Pine Bluff, while Pham will perform his residency in pediatrics at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center at Chattanooga.

After medical school, physicians must complete a residency to obtain their license to practice medicine in the United States. Residencies typically last three to seven years, depending on the specialty, according to the release.

During their final year of medical school, student doctors apply and interview for residencies. Once they've completed their interviews, the student doctor ranks their preferred programs, and the programs rank their preferred candidates.

On March 19, medical students around the country celebrated "Match Day" as they learned where they'd secured residencies. NYITCOM at A-State was established in 2016, and this year marked the second time the college participated in the Match.

"We are extremely proud of our student doctors," said Dr. Shane Speights, Dean of NYITCOM at A-State. "This has been a unique and challenging year in all walks of life, and these students have worked incredibly hard to secure these positions. We're excited to watch them continue their medical education and we're confident they will represent our institution well."

Asia Colen