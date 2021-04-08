Man arrested after drug caches found

Little Rock police found thousands of grams of fentanyl at a residence after a man admitted to having a large quantity Tuesday night, according to arrest reports.

Officers executed a search warrant at 3221 Lehigh Dr. where they seized 157 grams of fentanyl and 98 grams of marijuana along with U.S. currency in the possession of Billy Brooks, 42, of Little Rock, a report said.

After Brooks admitted to possessing fentanyl at another address, officers searched a house at 1520 E. 38th St. around 7 p.m. and seized 2,086 grams of fentanyl, according to a second report.

Brooks was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.

He is charged with felony trafficking fentanyl, felony possession of body armor by a felon, two felony counts of maintaining a drug premises, two felony counts of possession of drugs in proximity to certain facilities, felony possession of fentanyl with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.