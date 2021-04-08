Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Jacob Little, 39, of 3 Kalynn Lane in Bella Vista was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Little was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Kaleb Maestri, 37, of 744 A S. Pianalto Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Maestri was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• Lucas Reifsteck, 24, of 1238 N. Center St. in Elkins was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Reifsteck was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Farmington

• Terri Cash, 34, of 1470 S.E. Campbell Road in West Fork was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering and possession of a controlled substance. Cash was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Ethan Driskill, 31, of 5060 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property. Driskill was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Joshua Wilson, 42,of 406 N.W. Saddlebrook Drive in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering. Wilson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Billy Edwards, 39, of West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with burglary and theft of property. Edwards was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Phillip Shoup, 26, of 105 S. Willow Ave., 28B, in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Shoup was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.