100 years ago

April 8, 1921

• Damage due to the fire early yesterday morning destroyed the Reinman & Wolfort garage and salesroom at Seventh and Spring streets, was estimated at more than $25,000 with but $10,000 insurance. An exact figure could not be obtained yesterday as Louis Wolfort, who was in direct charge of the garage, did not return from St. Louis. Eighteen automobiles and trucks were destroyed. The fire was discovered by Felix Zini, proprietor of a confectionery across the corner. Zini turned in the alarm and Companies Nos. 1, 2, 8 and the aerial truck responded.

50 years ago

April 8, 1971

• County officials reported to federal Judge G. Thomas Eisele Wednesday that they were making "good faith efforts" to carry out improvements in the Pulaski County Jail that they said they would make in an agreement filed February 24 in federal District Court. Attorneys for inmates of the Jail had complained Friday to Judge Eisele that the promised improvements were being made at a "snail-like pace." They asked Judge Eisele to order County officials to move faster. Judge Eisele has scheduled a hearing for 2 p.m. April 16 to find out what changes have been made at the Jail since a hearing on February 24.

25 years ago

April 8, 1996

• Clad in a business suit and cowboy boots, Jim Pledger arrives at the Capitol almost an hour before everyone else. In his new position as a special assistant to Gov. Jim Guy Tucker, Pledger likes to start work early. While Pledger has one of the most influential jobs in state government, he earns the least money. He has agreed to work without pay to help Tucker during the governor's trial in the U.S. District Court at Little Rock. Pledger, 58, is dividing his time between the governor's office and his job as executive vice president of the Arkansas Livestock Show Association.

10 years ago

April 8, 2011

• An earthquake registering 3.9 in magnitude rumbled along the southern end of a fault system in Faulkner County on Thursday evening, geologists said. The quake, which began at 6:11 p.m., was centered about 1 mile northeast of Greenbrier and about 4 miles beneath the earth's surface. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, police said. "It shook the building," said Amy Priddy, a Greenbrier Police Department dispatcher. "We had a building full of people in Municipal Court, and they all felt it."